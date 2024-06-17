Bye-Election – 14 August 2024

In a Proclamation issued today, Monday 17 June 2024, Governor Nigel Phillips CBE, acting in accordance with the advice of the Chief Minister, has announced that a bye-election to fill the vacant seat on Legislative Council (following the resignation of Rosemary Bargo on 31 May) will take place on Wednesday 14 August 2024.

The Extraordinary Gazette Notice can be viewed on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/EX-GAZ-43-Proclamation-Bye-Election.pdf.

Further details about the bye-election will be announced in the coming weeks.

