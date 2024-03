The Post and Customer Services Centre will be closed from 13:30 on Wednesday 6 March 2024. Normal business hours will resume on Thursday 7 March 2024.

The Claims Office, Income Tax, Procurement and Finance Offices will also be closed from 14:00 on Wednesday 6 March 2024. Normal business hours will resume on Thursday 7 March 2024.

The public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

04 March 2024