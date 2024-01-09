Shy Road Closure – 16 And 17 January

The Highways Authority has given approval for Shy Road to be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic from 09:00 to 15:00 on Tuesday 16 January and Wednesday 17 January 2024.

This closure is to allow the Roads Section to carry out repairs to the retaining wall on Shy Road.

During this closure, appropriate signage will be in place and only emergency services will be granted access.

The Roads Section thank the public in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.

SHG

9 January 2023