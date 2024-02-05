Select Committee 2 – Topic for Scrutiny

Members of the public are advised that Select Committee 2 has selected Social Housing as their second topic for scrutiny. This topic sits under the Economic Development and Safety, Security and Home Affairs Portfolios.

The public are invited to submit information which might assist with this inquiry to Select Committee 2, through the Committee Secretary, Shanice Phillips via e-mail through shanice.phillips@sainthelena.gov.sh or by letter, for attention of the Committee Secretary at the Legislative Council Office, The Castle, before 16:00 on Monday 18 February 2024.

Legislative Council

05 February 2024