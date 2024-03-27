Licence for importing potatoes from Tristan Da Cunha

The Mv Hondius is due to arrive at St Helena from Tristan da Cunha on Thursday 18 April 2024. Persons expecting to receive potatoes from Tristan are reminded that they will require an import licence.

Licence application forms are available from the Biosecurity Section at Scotland, St Paul’s. Please contact either Nicholas Stevens on email: nicholas.stevens@sainthelena.gov.sh or Julie Balchin on email: julie.balchin@sainthelena.gov.sh or telephone 24724 for enquiries. Applications will close at 15:00 on Friday 5 April 2024. No applications will be accepted after this date.

Applicants are reminded that proof of payment is required before a licence can be issued. A payment of £6 can be made at the Bank of St Helena using account number: 61000003 or at the Post & Customer Services Centre at the Post Office. Please quote ‘Fresh Produce Import Licence’.

SHG

27 March 2024