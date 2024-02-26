Car Park Closure – Behind The Museum, Jamestown

The public are advised that the Roads Section will be carrying out slurry works at the car park, located behind the Museum in Jamestown, between 09:00 and 15:00 on Thursday 29 February 2024.

Parking in this area will be unavailable whilst the slurry works are being carried out. Therefore drivers are asked to vacate any vehicles located in this area by 08:00 on Thursday 29 February 2024. Due to the road surface being covered in slurry, the car park will remain closed until 08:00 on Friday 1 March 2024.

The public are thanked in advance for their cooperation and understanding.

SHG

26 February 2024