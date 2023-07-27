Statistical Update: Population

The St Helena Statistics Office has released new estimates for the total population of St Helena, and the number of births and deaths. At the end of June 2023 there were an estimated 4,252 people on the island, of which 4,148 were estimated to be residents. This is 32 lower than a year ago, when the estimated on-island population stood at 4,272, and residents numbered 4,180. There were also an estimated 104 visitors on St Helena at the end of June 2023, this represents a 28% decrease from the previous month of May (144), but is a 13% increase compared to a year ago (92).

Compared to June 2022 there has been a decrease in the number of children living on the island (0-14 years) and those of roughly working age (15-64 years), by 6.7% and 0.9% respectively, but an increase in those 65 and over, by 2.7%. The Old Aged Dependency Ratio of the resident population (the number of those 65 and over compared to those of roughly working age) is estimated to be 45.1 at the end of June 2023, an increase compared to June 2022, when it was estimated to be 43.5.

Get the data

A data file in Excel format with statistics on population (population totals, arrivals, departures, births, deaths and the age and sex structure of the resident population) can be downloaded here.