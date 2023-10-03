Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest estimates have been released for the numbers of passenger arrivals and departures to and from St Helena. Note that these estimates are provisional.

Arrivals

In August 2023, there were a total of 193 arrivals, with 189 arriving by air. 78 people arrived for leisure, including 32 non-St Helenians, and 46 St Helenians visiting family and friends on the island. In the first eight months of 2023 there have been 2,664 arrivals, compared to 1,665 in the first eight months of 2022 – a 60% increase. Of those arrivals, 1,215 were for a leisure purpose, more than double the number in the same period in 2022 (534), when COVID19 quarantine precautions were still in place.

Departures

There were an estimated 292 departures in August 2023, 99 more than the number of arrivals; of these, 288 left by air. In the first eight months of the year there were 3,037 departures, compared to 1,941 in the the same period in 2022 – an increase of 56%.

Get the data

A file with detailed monthly statistics on arrivals and departures to August 2023 can be downloaded here (Excel format).