The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on Tuesday 04April 2023. This clinic is only for persons aged 50 years and over, who are travelling on the Airlink flight on Saturday 08April 2023 and who have not received a COVID-19 Vaccination within the past three months.

All eligible persons who wish to receive a vaccination on this day are asked to contact Grace Richards, COVID-19 Co-Ordinator no later than 12pm on Monday 03 April 2023. Please get in touch by telephone on number 25818 or via email through Grace.Richards@sainthelena.gov.sh. Grace will inform you of the location and times of the clinic.

You are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card you will not receive your vaccination.

Please be advised that COVID-19 Vaccination clinics for the wider community are being held in April 2023. An announcement on target vaccination groups, dates and times will be made in due course.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena.

SHG

4 April 2023