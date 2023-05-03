Temporary Road Closure Lower Sandy Bay

The Highways Authority has given permission for the road below the Baptist chapel in lower Sandy Bay to be closed to vehicular traffic and pedestrians on Wednesday 10 May 2023, from 09:30am to 2pm.

This is to enable the Rock Guards to carry out a controlled rock removal above the main road. During this closure, only emergency services will be granted access. Road closure signage will be in place during this time.

The Rock Guards would like to thank the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.