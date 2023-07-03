Safeguarding Training Opportunities July 2023

SHG are pleased to be offering a number of different safeguarding training courses between April 2023 and March 2024. These will take place on a monthly basis.

Training is free for SHG employees, charity staff and volunteers, and NGOs, and is charged at £10 a course for members of the public or the private sector.

The next available courses are:

24 July 2023 Internet/cyber security 25 July 2023 Children’s Safeguarding 26 July 2023 Corporate Parenting 27 July 2023 Adult Safeguarding

All training sessions will be held at the St Helena Community College. Participants are to arrive at 09:00, with a view to each training session starting at 09:30. Training courses will run from 09:30 to 12:00.

For a full list of course dates, more information, or to make an application to attend one of the courses, please contact Carley Peters, St Helena Community College, by email through carley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

3 July 2023