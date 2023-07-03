Safeguarding Training Opportunities July 2023

3 July 2023
SHG are pleased to be offering a number of different safeguarding training courses between April 2023 and March 2024. These will take place on a monthly basis.
Training is free for SHG employees, charity staff and volunteers, and NGOs, and is charged at £10 a course for members of the public or the private sector.
The next available courses are:
|24 July 2023
|Internet/cyber security
|25 July 2023
|Children’s Safeguarding
|26 July 2023
|Corporate Parenting
|27 July 2023
|Adult Safeguarding
All training sessions will be held at the St Helena Community College. Participants are to arrive at 09:00, with a view to each training session starting at 09:30. Training courses will run from 09:30 to 12:00.
For a full list of course dates, more information, or to make an application to attend one of the courses, please contact Carley Peters, St Helena Community College, by email through carley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh.
