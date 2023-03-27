Police Appeal for Information – Road Traffic Collision

The Royal St Helena Police are currently investigating a Road Traffic Collision which occurred on Friday, 24 March 2023, between the hours of 10pm and midnight. This collision occurred on Side Path Road and, as a result, a large section of the wall was badly damaged. Police are keen to establish the identity of the driver and vehicle involved in this collision.

If anyone has any information which may assist with this investigation, regardless of how minor it may seem, please contact the Police Officer of your choice by telephone on 22626 or by email through graham.lane@sainthelena.gov.sh and quote reference number 11915.

27 March 2023