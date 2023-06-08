Exploitation Training From Monday 3 July 2023

After her successful visit three years ago, consultant Philippa Holmes is returning to St Helena on Saturday 24 June 2023 to further support the community around safer internet use. As part of this, she will be delivering a two-week training programme focused on the signs and symptoms of exploitation, online grooming, trafficking and harmful relationships.

She will be meeting with leaders from all SHG Portfolios, as well as the private and third sectors, to provide guidance and further develop strategies to protect local people.

Philippa Holmes has extensive knowledge and training regarding exploitation and has previously delivered training to around 600 people in Saint Helena in 2020.

Courses last for three hours and will be available for a two-week period beginning from Monday 3 July 2023, delivered at St Helena Community College (SHCC):

Monday to Thursday 9am to 12pm

1pm to 4pm Friday 9am to 12pm

Please note that the maximum course attendance per session will be 25 persons.

To make an application to attend one of the courses, or to receive more information about the training, please contact Carley Peters, SHCC, via email through carley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh.