Education, Skills And Employment Portfolio – Office Closure

The public are advised of the following closures for Monday 30 October 2023. This closure is to allow staff to participate in IT training.

Career Access St Helena will close from 12:30 to 16:00.

The Public Library will close from 12:30 to 16:00, reopening from 16:00 to 17:00.

Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday 31 October 2023.

The Education, Skills and Employment Portfolio thank the public for their understanding and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

SHG

18 October 2023