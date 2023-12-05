UK Financial Aid Mission Delegation Arrives

Two representatives from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) arrived in St Helena on Tuesday 5 December 2023 to take part in Financial Aid Mission (FAM) discussions for the 2024-25 financial year. Currently on Island are Adam Pile, the Deputy Director of FCDO’s Overseas Territories and Polar Directorate, and Ben Stern, Head of the FCDO’s St Helena and Tristan da Cunha Team. They will be supported whilst here by the on-Island Governor’s Office team and SHG officials.

The FAM takes place annually, and provides an opportunity to review the delivery and effectiveness of the FCDO’s Financial Aid Programme in St Helena. Whilst on Island the team will meet with a wide range of stakeholders, including ministers, elected members, government officials, members of the private sector and wider stakeholders.

Financial Aid is integrated into SHG’s budget to support essential public services and capital investment. £33.06 million recurrent support was provided to St Helena in the 2023-24 financial year, in addition to the capital funding for ongoing programmes (including the £30m Economic Development Investment Programme).

The visit this year has three key aims:

To collect key information on the existing programme (and previous Financial Aid programmes) To review progress on the key reforms and priority areas already agreed between SHG and FCDO To work collaboratively towards a new budget settlement for 2024-25

The delegation have a full schedule of events planned and, alongside locally elected and appointed officials, will be hosting a press conference with local media on Friday 8 December between 15:00 and 15:30.

