National Conservation Areas Management Project Seeks Public Views – Online Survey

St Helena Government (SHG) has partnered with the Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC) and the South Atlantic Environmental Research Institute (SAERI) to develop plans for the sustainable management of the ‘nature’ NCAs.

The project, Sustainable Management of St Helena’s National Conservation Areas, aims to actively involve local community members, businesses and landowners in and around the NCAs to develop management options for sustainable land-use.

On 12 October 2023, Project Officer Tom Kitching participated in an initial engagement session with members of the public at the Market in Jamestown. Those who attended took part in informal chats about the project and were asked to complete a short survey.

The survey, which was only available in paper format at the time, can now be accessed online. Public feedback in the survey will provide important context ahead of work beginning to start formulating and developing management plans. As management plans will determine how we manage and use our NCAs, we want to hear your views.

The survey can now be accessed via the SHG website through www.sainthelena.gov.sh/2023/press-releases/national-conservation-areas-management-project-seeks-public-views/. The closing date for completed surveys is Wednesday 8 November 2023.

For more information please contact Tom directly by email through thomas.kitching@sainthelena.gov.sh or by telephone on 24724.