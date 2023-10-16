Councillor Rosemary Bargo Departs For Overseas Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference

Councillor Rosemary Bargo departed St Helena on Saturday 14 October 2023, to undertake a Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Parliamentary Academy Residency Programme. The CPA programme will be held in Edinburgh, Scotland, from 16 October to 20 October 2023.

The CPA Parliamentary Academy was established in 2021 and Councillor Bargo will undertake the Advanced Parliamentary Development Residency Course. This is a five day programme designed to enable participants to be better performing legislators, representatives and scrutineers.

Councillor Bargo is scheduled to return the Island on 28 October 2023. Whilst in transit, Councillor Bargo will take the opportunity to observe Prime Minister’s Question Time in the House of Commons and meet with CPA Officials, in respect of her role as a member of the Regional Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Steering Committee.

Whilst Councillor Bargo is away from the Island, Councillor Coleman will cover any urgent matters for the Longwood district. Councillor Bargo will remain contactable via email through councillor.rbargo@helanta.co.sh.

SHG

16 October 2023