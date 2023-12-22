Automated External Defibrillators (AED) have been deployed at a number of key locations around the Island as part of the Community AED Project.

What is an AED, and when and how are they used?

Defibrillators are devices that send a safe electric shock to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat when someone is not conscious and not breathing (i.e. they are in cardiac arrest).

A defibrillator may also be referred to as a DEFIB, an AED or a PAD (Public Access Defibrillator). Statistics show that if a defibrillator is used on a patient within the first few minutes of cardiac arrest, they have a 60-70% chance of making a full recovery.

The type of AEDs being deployed are designed so that they can be used by anyone, without specialist training. Once turned on they will instruct the user through voice commands on exactly how to use the device safely, for both the patient and the operator.

These particular AEDs will only deliver a lifesaving shock to the patient if it is needed. They can tell if this is the case and will talk the user through what to do, meaning people can use the AEDs with confidence in an emergency situation.

The AEDs will be clearly signposted and will be contained in a bright yellow box which looks similar to the below image.

If you require access to an AED, the code to the cabinet can be requested from the Emergency Control Centre when dialling 999.

Where are the AED located?

AEDs have now been placed in the following locations:

District Location Half Tree Hollow Half Tree Hollow Clinic (outside of main entrance) St Paul’s The Pavilion Area at Francis Plain Levelwood Silver Hill Shop Blue Hill Blue Hill Community Centre Sandy Bay Bamboo Hedge Shop Rupert’s Sea Rescue Building (outside the main entrance) Longwood The Police Post Jamestown Police Headquarters HM Customs Building HM Prison

A short instructional video on what AEDs are, when and how to use them, and where they are located around the Island can be found online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Z5M08-wyuI.

Notes to Editor:

The funding for this Project has been provided by Disaster Management UK, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Airlink, The Royal St Helena Police Service, and the Health and Social Care Portfolio.

#StHelena #Defibrillator #AED

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt

SHG

22 December 2023