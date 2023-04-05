UK State Awards – 2024 Year Honours: Overseas & International Honours List & Local Government Awards

5 April 2023
The public is advised that nominations are being invited for the:
- 2024 New Year Honours
- Certificate and Badge of Honour
- Acts of Bravery Award
- Badge of St Helena
- Freedom of the City of Jamestown.
Further information on these awards can be obtained from the Press Releases page of the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/2023/news/call-for-nominations-for-uk-state-2024-birthday-honours-and-st-helena-government-awards/, or from the Secretary, Honours and Awards Committee via email: linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh, or alternatively from this week’s edition of the local newspapers.
Completed forms should be returned to the Castle in a sealed envelope marked ‘Confidential’ addressed to ‘The Secretary, Honours and Awards Committee’, by Wednesday, 26 April 2023.
#StHelena #BirthdayHonours #BadgeOfHonour
SHG
5 April 2023