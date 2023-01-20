UK Financial Aid Mission Update

Following their arrival on Saturday 14 January 2023, the Financial Aid Mission (FAM) delegation have been meeting with a wide range of stakeholders. This has included all Elected Members, government officials, members of the private sector and wider stakeholders.

The FAM delegation are representatives of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). They are currently on Island to review the delivery and effectiveness of the FCDO’s Financial Aid Programme in St Helena.

Financial Aid is integrated into SHG’s budget and delivers essential public services and capital investment, with £31.79m having been provided to St Helena in the 2022-23 financial year.

The delegation have a full schedule of events planned and, alongside local elected and appointed officials, will be hosting a press conference with local media on Friday 20 January between 14:45 and 15:15.

On the visit, Adam Pile, head of the FAM delegation and Deputy Director of Overseas Territories Directorate at the FCDO, said:

“It’s great to be back on St Helena again, seeing the impact that financial aid has had, and meeting beneficiaries and stakeholders to understand what is going to be needed in the coming years. This trip is vital to truly understand the opportunities and the challenges being faced by the Island.

“We’ve already met the Island’s elected officials and key administration staff, as well as the Chamber of Commerce. We’ve also been fortunate to see the really positive transformation underway in terms of health and social care services on the Island. We are grateful that our packed programme allows us to hear from the many voices that represent St Helena.”