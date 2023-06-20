Testing Of Public Warning System – Thursday 22 June

Following the public announcement on Tuesday 6 June that there was an issue with the public warning system in Jamestown, the Emergency Planning team can confirm that this issue is now believed to have been rectified by Sure.

The public are advised that a test will take place on Thursday 22 June 2023 between 12:00 and 12:30. This test is to ensure that the system is working as it should.

The test will be carried out on all three system transmitters at Jamestown and Rupert’s. The test tone will be the dinner music from the RMS St Helena, and will last approximately 11 seconds.