St Helena Joins Wavysail Open Oceans Fund

Today, St Helena Government and Wavysail are delighted to announce that St Helena Island has become an official partner of the Wavysail Open Oceans Fund.

This will enable two fully funded places on Wavysail Ocean Sailing Adventures to be made available to ‘Saints’, or people closely connected to the Island, over the next few months.

St Helena is deeply connected to its ocean, and to its ocean-based heritage, including sailing. Wavysail has been frequenting St Helena for a number of years, and this new partnership encourages inclusive yachting specifically for St Helena’s community.

The Wavysail Open Oceans Fund provides fully funded grants to people who would otherwise not have the means, or the confidence, to join an ocean adventure. The aim is to make sailing more inclusive, and to encourage anyone with an adventurous spirit to experience the magic of the wild, open ocean.

The first recipient of the St Helena Open Oceans Fund will join Wavysail’s January expedition, departing Jamestown on 11 February 2024. In the days before departure, they will get to meet the skipper and other crew members, and prepare for the trip ahead.

The recipient will then sail with Wavysail, as a regular member of the crew, under the care of Skipper Dave (Wavy) Immelman and first mate Heather Deary, both of whom are highly experienced sailors. This is a major ocean trip, so while some previous sailing experience would certainly be helpful, there are no minimum requirements in terms of previous sailing experience. Wavysail will advise of all kit to pack and provide all safety equipment needed.

The voyage will route west, deep into the South Atlantic, before turning south towards Tristan da Cunha, then finally looping back towards Cape Town with arrival in Cape Town by 28 February 2024. A truly epic voyage.

The recipient’s time on the yacht will be fully funded under the St Helena Open Oceans Fund. Also included is the option to stay for up to three nights in accommodation arranged and funded by Wavysail. The only costs to the recipient are getting to the departure point (Jamestown), getting back home from Cape Town, and any meals or expenses off of the boat. For this first January grant, if (and only if) the recipient is at the time resident in St Helena Island, the recipient’s Airlink flight home from Johannesburg to St Helena will also be funded.

You can nominate yourself, or somebody else who you feel would benefit from the experience. Nominations are open until 20 December 2023, and Wavysail will inform the successful recipient before 02 January 2023.

Apply for the St Helena Open Oceans Grant through https://bit.ly/3N83r66.

The grant is open to persons currently living on the island, as well as those who are part of St Helena’s diaspora. You must be 18 years old or over by the time of departure. You will be asked to note the applicant’s relationship to St Helena within the application form.

On the announcement of the partnership Andrew Cowen, co-founder of Wavysail, commented:

“We have been regular visitors to St Helena Island since we started Wavysail Ocean Sailing Adventures in 2019, and our yacht Aurora will be a familiar sight to many islanders. We have always loved the island, and already work closely with many local businesses as well as the St Helena Government. Therefore, this partnership is very special to us too – it is our way of giving something back to the community that has made us so welcome.”

More information about the Open Oceans Fund, including the full terms and conditions, can be found online at www.wavysail.com/OpenOceans. Alternatively you can contact Wavysail directly by email through info@wavysail.com.

SHG

01 December 2023