SHG Services Opening Hours – Christmas/New Year 2023/24 – Reminder

18 December 2023
All SHG Portfolios and services will close on 25 and 26 December 2023 and on 1 January 2024. The following table provides details of opening hours between the 22 and 29 December 2023. Normal business will resume on 2 January 2024.
Unless otherwise stated, the following Services will close at 4pm on 22 December 2023
|SHG Portfolio
|Service
|Details
|Central Support Service
|The Archives
|Judicial Services
|Treasury
|Income Tax Office
|Social Security Office
|Closed from 4pm on 21 December 2023 until 2 January 2024 *
|Economic Development
|Civil Aviation
|On-call for emergencies only. Please call: 51461 or 51936
|Housing Section
|On-call services will be provided for emergency repairs only
|Land Registry Office
|Education, Skills & Employment
|St Helena Research Institute
|Careers Access
|Administration
|Enquiries can be made to Angela Benjamin on 24544 or 62331
|Public Library
|Closed from 1pm on 23 December 2023 until 2 January 2024
|All Schools
|Closed from 18 December 2023 until 15 January 2024
|Environment, Natural Resources & Planning
|Planning Office
|Scotland Office
|Veterinary Service
|On-call for emergencies. Please call: 62039 or 26162
|Forestry Service
|On-call for emergencies. Please call: 65394 or 24202
|Waste Management
|Enquiries can be made to the Waste Management Services Supervisor on mobile: 66380 (AM only)
|Marine Centre
|Closed from 4pm on 19 December 2023 to 2January 2024
|Marine Enforcement
|Closed from 1pm on 23 December 2023. Please call: 64642 for enquiries outside of opening normal opening hours
|Health & Social Care
|Environmental Health Service
|Staff on-call can be contacted via the Hospital Switchboard on tel: 22500
|Administration
|Staff on-call can be contacted via the Hospital Switchboard on tel: 22500
|Safety Security and Home Affairs
|Port Control
|The Harbour Master can be contacted in an emergency on VHF channel 14/16 or mobile numbers: 67383 or 61827 or tel: 24817 or via the Police Control Room on tel: 22626
|Immigration Office
|Any queries can be directed to Coleman’s House on tel: 22626
|HM Customs
|Closed from 4pm on 23 December. An Officer will be on-call during this time.
|Prison Services
|HM Prison remains operational over the festive period, however there will be no social visits on 25 and 26 December 2023 and 1 January 2024
|Royal St Helena Police and Fire Service
|Services will operate as normal. For any emergencies call telephone number 999, for non-emergencies call 22626
The following Services will operate the 27, 28 and 29 December 2023
|SHG Portfolio
|Service
|Details
|Central Support Service
|The Castle Reception
|8.30am–12noon
|Economic Development
|Tourist Office
|8.30am–12noon
|Health &Social Care
|Mental Health Services
|8.30am–4pm
|Dental Department
|8.30am–10am (Emergencies Only)
|Community Nursing
|27, 28 and 29 December – Jamestown Outpatient Clinic -8.30am–12noon
|27 December – Longwood Clinic – 9am–12noon
|28 December – Levelwood Clinic – 9am–12noon
|29December – Half Tree Hollow Clinic – 9am–12noon
|Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy
|8.30am–4pm
|Pharmacy Services
|27, 28 and 29 December – Jamestown – 8.30am–12noon
|27 December – Longwood Clinic – 10am–12noon
|28December – Levelwood Clinic – 10am–12noon
|29December – Half Tree Hollow Clinic – 10am–12noon
|Laboratory
|8.30am–12noon
|Doctors Clinics
|27, 28 and 29 December – Jamestown Outpatient Clinic – 9am–12noon
|27 December – Longwood Clinic – 9am–12noon
|28 December – Levelwood Clinic – 9am–12noon
|29 December – Half Tree Hollow Clinic – 9am–12noon
|Note: The Medical Records Office/Appointments will be open from 8.30am to 12noon on each of these days
|Children’s Social Care, Adult’s Social Care and Probation Services
|8.30am–4pm
|Safety Security and Home Affairs
|Emergency Planning and Sea Rescue Service
|8am–12noon
|Treasury
|Post & Customer Service Centre
|The Post & Customer Service Centre will open from 8.45am–12noon on 23, 27, 28 and 30 December.
* Amended