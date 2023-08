A formal session of the St Helena Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will take place at 9.30am in the Council Chamber on Thursday, 10 August 2023.

The main programme of business will focus on the Equality & Human Rights Commission’s Financial Statements and Annual Reports 2021/22.

Members of the public and interested persons are invited to attend.

The meeting will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.

SHG

2 August 2023