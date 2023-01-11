Police Appeal For Information – Criminal Damage To Bench

The Royal Saint Helena Police are currently investigating the suspected criminal damage of a bench belonging to St Helena Government (SHG). The white bench, which is located next to Mylyns trailer near the Monument at Jamestown seafront, was found on the afternoon of Monday, 26 December 2026, (Boxing Day) to have been damaged and also placed away from its original position.

The public are reminded that it is a criminal offence to cause damage to public or private property. Following the damage, SHG will now need to commit public funds to fix the bench which should have been used for other public services.

If anyone has any information which might assist with this investigation, regardless of how minor it may seem, please contact the police officer of your choice on tel: 22626 or email: cid@sainthelena.gov.sh.

11 January 2023