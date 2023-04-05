Persons Born in 1948, 1949 and 1950 Encouraged to Test For Bowel Cancer

In preparation for the next stage of the bowel cancer screening programme, on 28 April 2023, the Health Services Directorate will be closing the testing of those born in 1948, 1949 or 1950 for this year.

If you were born in one of these years and wish to have a test this year, please collect your sample package from the Hospital Reception before 5pm on 28 April 2023.

From 29 April 2023 no further sample packs will be available for collection, so everyone born in 1948, 1949 or 1950 is strongly encouraged to collect a test before the closing date.

If you collect your sample package before then, you can submit your sample for testing at any time following the closing date.

If you have been tested this year and found to be negative you will be offered a further test every two years (meaning your next test will be scheduled for 2025). If you choose not to be tested this year you will be offered a test next year (2024).

The Health Services Directorate will issue a public announcement for collection of sample packs for those born in 1951-1955 in the next couple of weeks when the packs have been prepared.

Notes to Editor:

Bowel cancer is common on the Island and in most cases (9/10) is caused by polyps in the bowel. Bowel polyps are small growths on the inner lining of the large intestine (colon) or rectum. Bowel polyps are very common, and affect around 1 in 4 people aged 50 or over.

The Health Services Directorate can detect polyps by testing your poo for blood using a simple test. When detected early, bowel cancer survival rates are very high (around 90%), so getting tested is very important.

SHG

5 April 2023