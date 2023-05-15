Mental Health Awareness Week 2023 is taking place from Monday 15 May to Sunday 21 May. The theme this year is Anxiety and what you can do to prevent it. A number of activities are planned both locally and internationally to help promote better understanding and offer support to people that may be dealing with anxiety and other mental health challenges.

The colour green will be used to symbolise mental health and wellbeing.

How to get involved in Mental Health Awareness Week:

Use the hashtag #ToHelpMyAnxiety to share experiences of anxiety and the things that help you.

to share experiences of anxiety and the things that help you. Wear green on Thursday 18 May 2023 to show colleagues, loved ones, or simply those you walk past that you care about their mental health.

Approximately one in four people will experience a mental health problem every year. Unfortunately, stigma around mental health and wellbeing still exists in some places, despite it being something that is likely to affect most of us during our lives. Speaking about your own mental health with others can not only be positive for yourself but also help others who may be facing their own challenges.

If anyone would like to share a story or their experience of anxiety with the public as a form of encouragement and awareness, please submit your story to The Mental Health Team by telephone on 22593 or by email through ian.rummery@sainthelena.gov.sh

Anxiety can be crippling, it can interfere with your life and lead to significant problems. If you find you are struggling with anxiety you can contact your GP or the Community Mental Health Team directly on 22593 or via the Hospital switchboard. It is a treatable condition and more common than you might think.

Alexa Charnley, Director of Fundraising and Communications at the UK Mental Health Foundation, said:

“We all experience anxiety but sometimes it can get out of control and become a mental health problem. However, there are things we can do to manage feelings of anxiety and stop them from becoming overwhelming. For example, breathing exercises, physical activity, speaking to a trusted friend, or keeping a diary. You can find more information and guidance on our website www.mentalhealth.org.uk.”

