Jacob’s Ladder Rehabilitation Works Completed

The rehabilitation works to Jacob’s Ladder are now complete and as of today, Thursday 20 April 2023, the Ladder has been re-opened to the public.

Rehabilitation works on the Ladder commenced at the end of August 2022 and saw repair works being undertaken on the steps, metal structure and inclined plane. The contractor also completed lime pointing of the adjoining ‘halfway’ wall and repaired the small ‘tunnel’ section of the inclined plane which adjoins the historic footpath/road across the hillside approximately a quarter of the way up the Ladder.

This project was funded by Lord Michael Ashcroft KCMG, PC, through the British Napoleonic Bicentenary Trust and managed by SHG through the Programme Management Office. The contractor is in the process of installing plaques to commemorate the works.

The Ladder will be reclosed for a day or less in the coming weeks to allow the contractor to remove the formwork involved in the tunnel repair. An announcement advising of the closure will be issued in due course.

The public are thanked for their understanding and cooperation whilst these works were underway and thanks are extended to Ambledale Workshop Ltd for a job well done.

Jacob’s Ladder before and after the rehabilitation works

SHG

20 April 2023