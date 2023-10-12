HM Customs Closure

HM Customs advise that they will be closed tomorrow, Friday 13 October 2023. This closure is to allow officers to attend the airport for the rescheduled Airlink flight. If any further delays are experienced to this flight, HM Customs may open for a limited period during the day.

Normal operations will resume at the Jamestown Wharf on Monday 16 October 2023, with opening hours from 9am to 3pm.

HM Customs apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. The public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

12 October 2023