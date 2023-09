The public are advised that the section of the Haul Road – adjacent to the Bottom Woods CDA Development, Longwood – will remain closed until Monday, 18 September 2023.

This closure is to allow contractors to continue works on installing a service trench beneath the Haul Road.

The road will therefore remain closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.

Appropriate signage will be in place.

The public are thanked for their continued understanding and cooperation.

SHG

14 September 2023