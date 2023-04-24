St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics Reminder

24 April 2023

The Health Services Directorate are currently holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics at various locations around the Island.

These clinics are now for anyone aged 40 years and over.

In order to receive a first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine you must not have received a Covid-19 vaccination within the past three months.

Details of the clinics, including locations and times, are listed below:

DateTimeLocation
26 April 20239.30am – 11.30amSandy Community Centre
26 April 20231pm – 3pmBlue Hill Community Centre
27 April 20239.30am – 2pmJamestown Community Centre
28 April 20239.30am – 2pmCommunity Care Centre (CCC)

You are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card you will not receive your vaccination.

Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination card are asked to please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic on telephone number 25818 or via email through grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena. 

SHG
24 April 2023

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh