Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics Reminder

The Health Services Directorate are currently holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics at various locations around the Island.

These clinics are now for anyone aged 40 years and over.

In order to receive a first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine you must not have received a Covid-19 vaccination within the past three months.

Details of the clinics, including locations and times, are listed below:

Date Time Location 26 April 2023 9.30am – 11.30am Sandy Community Centre 26 April 2023 1pm – 3pm Blue Hill Community Centre 27 April 2023 9.30am – 2pm Jamestown Community Centre 28 April 2023 9.30am – 2pm Community Care Centre (CCC)

You are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card you will not receive your vaccination.

Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination card are asked to please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic on telephone number 25818 or via email through grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena.

SHG

24 April 2023