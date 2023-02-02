Constitution Hill Road Closure

The public is advised that Constitution Hill Road will be closed between 9am and 3pm tomorrow, Thursday 2 February, and Friday, 3 February, and then again between Monday, 6 February, and Thursday, 9 February 2023. This closure is to enable the Roads Section to carry out repairs to the safety rails near Mr Christopher Joshua’s residence at Fiddlers Green.

During this closure, only emergency services and residents will be granted access. Residents are encouraged to access their properties via Side Path Road and Corner Wall. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

SHG

1 February 2023