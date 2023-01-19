Arrival of the MV Helena

The MV Helena is scheduled to arrive at St Helena on Saturday, 21January 2023, at 6.30am where, pending safe sea and weather conditions, she will come alongside the Jetty at Ruperts and cargo operations will commence.

The public is therefore advised that the Jamestown Wharf and the whole of lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed from 6am on Saturday, 21 January 2023, until all cargo operations have been completed. These areas will be strictly prohibited and are limited only to those who have been given authorisation by St Helena Port Control during these times.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

19 January 2023