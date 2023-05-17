Select Committee 2 – Topic For Scrutiny

Members of the public are hereby notified that Select Committee 2 have selected Asset Disposal (excluding Buildings and Lands) as their first topic for scrutiny.

The areas to be scrutinised sitting under the Treasury, Infrastructure and Sustainable Development Portfolio are:

Disposal of ex-Basil Read assets

Disposal of ex-RMS St Helena assets

Areas to be scrutinised relating to Central Support Services are:

Disposal of vehicles and associated parts/stock

Disposal of IT equipment and consumables

If members of the public have information that they wish to convey to Select Committee 2 which they think may assist with the inquiry on the topics above, they are encouraged to submit this to the Committee Secretary. This can be done through e-mail via Shanice.Phillips@sainthelena.gov.sh or via letter for attention of the Committee Secretary, the Legislative Council Office, The Castle, before 4pm on Tuesday 6 June 2023.