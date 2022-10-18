Treasury, Infrastructure & Sustainable Development Portfolio – Closed for business on Friday, 28 October 2022

18 October 2022
The public is advised that the Treasury, Infrastructure & Sustainable Development Portfolio, including the Post & Customer Services Centre and Visitor Information Services, will be closed for business on Friday, 28October 2022.
Please see below details relating to the closure and contact numbers, should there be an emergency:
Post & Customer Services Centre
Social Benefits will be paid as follows:
|Venue
|Date
|Time
|Jamestown Outlet
|Wednesday, 26October
|8.45am – 3.45pm
|Jamestown Outlet
|Thursday, 27 October
|8.45am – 3.45pm
|Country Outlets
|Thursday, 27 October
|Normal time
In the event of an emergency on Friday, 28 October, please call mobile numbers: 64271 or 64272.
Normal business will resume on Saturday, 29 October, at 8.45am – 12 noon.
Visitor Information Services
Business will resume as normal on Monday, 31 October, at 8.30am.
Roads Section – emergencies only
Please contact Darren Francis on mobile: 61083 or Darin Francis on mobile: 63861.
Works Section – emergencies only
Please contact Anders Bowers on mobile: 62236 for electrical services and Leroy Plato on mobile: 62235 for plumbing services.
SHG
18 October 2021