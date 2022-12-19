Governor’s Christmas Card Competition

In November, the three Island Primary Schools were invited by the Governor’s Office to participate in a Christmas card design competition, with the winner to be used as the Governor’s official Christmas card for 2022. The closing date for entries to be submitted to the Governor’s Office was 24 November.

His Excellency Governor Nigel Phillips CBE decided that the public should be asked to choose the winning card from a shortlist of candidates.

Following the difficult task of sifting by Mrs Phillips and the Plantation House team, 10 of the entries were selected and displayed at the Plantation House Christmas Fair. The public were then asked to cast their vote for the winning card throughout the day.

We are very pleased to announce that the winner of the competition was Nathaniel Benjamin, aged 7, of St Paul’s Primary School. Congratulations Nathaniel!

Nathaniel’s card has now been printed and will be sent to officials, departments and organisations both on Island and across the world.

Thanks are extended to the teachers for organising the competition within their respective primary schools, to all the students who participated in the competition and to all the many members of public who helped to select the winner.

On the conclusion of the competition, Governor Phillips said:

“I would like to congratulate Nathaniel on being selected the winner, and thank him for designing me such a wonderful Christmas card! There were so many excellent entries that I would not have been able to choose one myself, so I’m grateful for the public in helping to select this year’s card. Nathaniel should be very proud of his design, which will now be seen by a great many people all over the world.”