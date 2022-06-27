St Helena COVID-19 Status Update- 27 June 2022

Following the arrival of the Airlink flight on Sunday, 19 June 2022, there were positive COVID-19 cases identified upon entering quarantine. Following re-testing on Saturday, 25, and Sunday, 26 June 2022, negative test results were received, and these persons have now completed their quarantine period in compliance with St Helena’s COVID-19 protocols.

Further positive case(s) were identified through routine testing on Sunday, 26 June 2022, these person(s) will remain in home quarantine.

All COVID-19 protocols are being followed.

Members of the public should remain alert and continue to practice good respiratory and hand hygiene.

The public will be updated when there are no longer positive cases in quarantine.

St Helena’s current COVID-19 testing protocol requires testing to be undertaken on arrival to St Helena upon entering the 7/10 day quarantine period. The next test is carried out on Day 6/9. Currently there is no routine testing undertaken to detect if a person(s) status has changed before Day 6/9.

SHG

27 June 2022