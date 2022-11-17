Open session of Governor in Council Meeting – Friday, 18 November 2022

An open session meeting of Governor in Council will take place on Friday, 18 November 2022, in the Council Chamber starting at 13:30. The items to be discussed include the extension to Merrimens Fun Park, the proposed construction of a three bedroom dwelling in Head O’ Wain and the proposed demolition of existing toilets and temporary siting of containerised toilet block at the Lower Wharf in Jamestown.

Documentation for this meeting is available on the St Helena Government website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of the documents should contact Secretary to Executive Council, Natasha Bargo, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: natasha.bargo@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Governor in Council comprises Governor Nigel Phillips, Chief Minister Julie Thomas and Ministers Christine Scipio, Martin Henry, Mark Brooks and Jeffrey Ellick. The Attorney General is a non-voting member of Governor in Council.

17 November 2022