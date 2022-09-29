World Maritime Day 2022

Today, Thursday 29 September 2022, is the United Nations’ World Maritime Day. This year’s theme is ‘New technologies for greener shipping’.

The theme provides a focus on ‘the importance of a sustainable maritime sector and the need to build back better and greener in a post pandemic world’.

Recently, through significant training being delivered in relation to Marine Pollution Response and Preparedness, St Helena, through the newly established Maritime Authority, has contributed to this objective of sustainability.

The aim of the St Helena Maritime Authority is to develop and manage a maritime administration that meets compliance requirements for maritime safety and environmental protection, in adherence of our international maritime obligations.

Information on the work of the Authority will be available in the near future but, for today, we celebrate World Maritime Day and acknowledge the world wide efforts for the betterment of Maritime and Marine Protection.

SHG

29 September 2022