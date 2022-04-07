World Health Day, Thursday, 7 April 2022

The World Health Organization (WHO) observes World Health Day on 7 April each year. Since 1950 the day has been used to mark the founding of the WHO and an opportunity for the organization to bring the world’s attention to a subject that is of importance to global health. This years theme is ‘Our planet, our Health’.

The Who states: In the midst of a pandemic, a polluted planet, increasing diseases like cancer, asthma, heart disease, on World Health Day 2022, WHO will focus global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being.

WHO estimates that more than 13 million deaths around the world each year are due to avoidable environmental causes. This includes the climate crisis which is the single biggest health threat facing humanity. The climate crisis is also a health crisis.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic the world has recognized inequalities that exist within societies, from consumer driven economies producing environmental and health issues for the planet. The Who recognizes the need to create sustainable well-being societies which are committed to achieving equitable health in the present and for the future whilst avoiding further environmental impacts.

Organizations, businesses and individuals can start to incorporate small changes within their lifestyles or work places that will contribute toward the overall aim of World Health Day’s focus of keeping humans and the planet healthy.

This World Health Day as individuals the following small steps/changes are what you can do help protect our planet and our health.

Walking or cycling to work at least one day a week – choose public transport.

Using renewable energy or reducing your consumption of energy – turn off the light when not in the room.

Buying fresh groceries from local producers – try to avoid highly processed foods and beverages.

Tobacco is a killer and a polluter – Quit Smoking

Buy less plastic- start using recyclable grocery bags.

Find out more about World Health Day 2022 via the link below:

https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-health-day/2022

SHG,

7 April 2022