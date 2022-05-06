Visitor Information Services Reduced Opening Hours

The public is advised that with effect from Monday, 9May 2022, and until further notice, the Visitor Information Services at the Tourist Office will be available Monday to Friday, 8.30am – 12.30pm.

Should you have any enquiries during this time, please call: 22158. If you have an enquiry outside of this time, please call the Castle on tel: 22470 (between 8.30am and 4pm, Mondays to Fridays), and ask for the Sustainable Development Office, where a team member will answer your enquiry. For general tourism enquiries via email, please continue to use: visit@sainthelena.gov.sh. The Head of Tourism can be reached via email: matthew.joshua@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Updated travel information as well as where to stay, what to do, and other tourism services on the Island is available on the St Helena Tourism website via: www.sthelenatourism.com.

SHG

6 May 2022