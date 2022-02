The Supplementary Appropriation (2021/22) Bill, 2022, was published yesterday, Thursday, 24 February, and will be presented at the next formal meeting of the Legislative Council scheduled for Friday, 11March 2022. The Bill is now available on the St Helena Government website at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/bills-for-an-ordinance/.

25 February 2022