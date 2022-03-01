St Helena Police Community Surgery

The St Helena Police Service would like to invite residents of Jamestown, Alarm Forest, Ruperts and the Briars to attend a Community Surgery at the Jamestown Community Centre on Tuesday, 8March 2022, between 7pm and 9pm. The Police team will be present to discuss any issues or concerns raised, answer any questions from residents and, if required, provide statistics and emerging trends on incidents reported in your areas.

The Police team looks forward to seeing you there.

SHG

1 March 2022