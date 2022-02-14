SHORT EXEMPTION FROM QUARANTINE – FIRE SERVICE COLLEGE CONSULTANT

The St Helena Fire & Rescue Service (SHF&RS) recently carried out an inspection in the Dental Department and Hospital area which resulted in concerns relating to several cylinders housed there that need to be removed and decommissioned securely. There is currently no expertise within the SHF&RS for this to be carried out.

Immediate steps were taken to secure the site and cordon off the area, and it was agreed to seek expert advice on the removal of the cylinders.

Fortunately, a consultant from the UK Fire Service College is arriving on today’s Titan Airways Charter flight to carry out a review of the SHF&RS during February. The consultant is also a Hazardous Materials expert who has agreed to inspect the cylinders while he is on-Island and to provide advice on the most suitable plan of action for the cylinders’ removal.

It is necessary for the consultant to inspect the site before the end of his 10-day quarantine period to allow sufficient time for a plan to be put in place for removal of the cylinders with the assistance of the consultant following the consultant’s release from quarantine.

To this effect Ministers have given approval for the consultant to be exempted from quarantine for such period as is required by him to perform an inspection of the site. The exemption is granted subject to the condition that he must at all times comply with the requirements set by a Proper Officer.

It is anticipated that the site inspection will take place early morning, before normal office/ working hours, on Wednesday or Thursday of this week.

The site inspection will only go ahead if the consultant tests negative for COVID-19. All PPE precautions will be in place.

