Report It, Sort It

13 July 2022

The ‘Report It, Sort It’ initiative was launched by SHG on 20 July 2015. This scheme allows members of the public to report minor faults – things like problems with street lamps, roads or waste disposal – to a dedicated SHG service and a dedicated officer.

Members of the public can report problems with SHG’s services by:

What you can expect from us:

  • An acknowledgement from the ‘Report It, Sort It’ team within one working day
  • A unique ‘Report It’ ID number
  • A follow-up from the team to advise you of the action to be taken and timescales
  • Contact after the action has been completed
  • Confidentiality.

Please note: the ‘Report It, Sort It’ initiative does not replace emergency service numbers.

