13 July 2022
The ‘Report It, Sort It’ initiative was launched by SHG on 20 July 2015. This scheme allows members of the public to report minor faults – things like problems with street lamps, roads or waste disposal – to a dedicated SHG service and a dedicated officer.
Members of the public can report problems with SHG’s services by:
- Calling us on tel: 25252 between 8.30am and 4pm (Mondays to Fridays)
- Leave a message on tel: 25252 outside of office hours and at the weekend/public holidays
- Email us via: customer.relations@sainthelena.gov.sh
- Fill in the form on the SHG website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/report-it-sort-it/.
What you can expect from us:
- An acknowledgement from the ‘Report It, Sort It’ team within one working day
- A unique ‘Report It’ ID number
- A follow-up from the team to advise you of the action to be taken and timescales
- Contact after the action has been completed
- Confidentiality.
Please note: the ‘Report It, Sort It’ initiative does not replace emergency service numbers.
