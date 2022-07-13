The ‘Report It, Sort It’ initiative was launched by SHG on 20 July 2015. This scheme allows members of the public to report minor faults – things like problems with street lamps, roads or waste disposal – to a dedicated SHG service and a dedicated officer.

Members of the public can report problems with SHG’s services by:

Calling us on tel: 25252 between 8.30am and 4pm (Mondays to Fridays)

Leave a message on tel: 25252 outside of office hours and at the weekend/public holidays

Email us via: customer.relations@sainthelena.gov.sh

Fill in the form on the SHG website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/report-it-sort-it/.

What you can expect from us:

An acknowledgement from the ‘Report It, Sort It’ team within one working day

A unique ‘Report It’ ID number

A follow-up from the team to advise you of the action to be taken and timescales

Contact after the action has been completed

Confidentiality.

Please note: the ‘Report It, Sort It’ initiative does not replace emergency service numbers.

SHG

13 July 2022