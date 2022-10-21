Public Accounts Committee Meeting – Thursday, 27 October 2022

The formal session of the St Helena Public Accounts Committee (PAC) scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 19 October, was postponed and will now take place at 9.30am in the Council Chamber on Thursday, 27 October 2022.

The programme of business will focus on the St Helena Fisheries Corporation Financial Statements and Administrator’s Report for the years ended 31 March 2019, 2020 & 2021.

Members of the public and interested persons are invited to attend.

The meeting will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.

SHG

21 October 2022