Proclamation of His Majesty King Charles III in St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha



In a ceremony in Jamestown, St Helena on 11 September, His Majesty King Charles III was proclaimed in St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha in a proclamation issued by His Excellency Governor Phillips.



Public notice of the proclamation was subsequently given on Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.

The text of the Governor’s proclamation, which will be gazetted on St Helena

shortly, reads:

“Whereas it has pleased Almighty God to call to His Mercy our late Sovereign

Lady Queen Elizabeth the Second of Blessed and Glorious Memory, by whose

Decease the Crown is solely and rightfully come to The Prince Charles Philip

Arthur George; We,

Nigel James Phillips and the citizens of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da

Cunha

do now hereby with one voice and Consent of Tongue and Heart publish

and proclaim that The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the Death

of our late Sovereign of Happy Memory, become our only lawful and rightful and

Liege Lord Charles the Third, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of

Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories,

King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, to whom we do

acknowledge all Faith and Obedience with humble Affection; beseeching God

by whom Kings and Queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy

Years to reign over us.



Given under my hand at Jamestown, St Helena, this 11th day of September

2022.



GOD SAVE THE KING

Nigel James Phillips CBE

Governor”



12 September 2022