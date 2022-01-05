Prisoners In HMP Create Artwork For Christmas Festivities

Prisoners in HM Prison, Jamestown, created artwork for the Christmas and New Year festivities (see photos here) following a request from a member of the community.

Prison Manager, Jay Kendall, commented:

“Ensuring prisoners are engaged in activities such as education, training and employment are key to reducing reoffending and improving resettlement outcomes.

“It was great to see the artwork in one of the festive parades and in the street and I feel that it promotes a sense of ‘giving back’ to the community.”

HM Prison would like to thank members of the community for donating some of the art materials that helped make this possible.

The team at HM Prison is keen to utilise their Prison Workshop space better and to do more work like this, so if you have a request, please get in touch with Prison Manager, Jay Kendall. HM Prison is also seeking a volunteer to visit the Prison and teach skills to the prisoners in the Workshop a day or so a week. If this is something you would be interested in, please email Prison Manager, Jay Kendall, via: Jay.Kendall@sainthelena.gov.sh.

HM Prison would like to wish you a Happy New Year!

SHG

5 January 2022