Port Control, Customs and Biosecurity Yard Contract Awarded

A contract for the construction of the Port Control, Customs and Biosecurity (PCB) Main Container Yard in Ruperts was signed with Isaac’s Contractors on Thursday, 31 March 2022. The contract value is £1,042,961.73 (one million, forty two thousand, nine hundred and sixty one pounds and seventy three pence). This contract forms part of the Ruperts Wharf Cargo Handling Facility Development Project and is funded from the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP).

This contract follows the termination of the contract with AMD Engineering following the issue on 27 December 2021 of a Termination Order in respect of the works at the Port Control, Customs and Biosecurity Main Container Yard at Ruperts The carrying out of works by AMD Engineering ceased with immediate effect on 27 December 2021.

SHG

11 April 2022