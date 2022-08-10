Pharmacy’s reduced opening times

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that with effect from today, Wednesday, 10, August 2022, the Pharmacy will be closed all day on Wednesdays and from 12 noon on Thursdays.

The reduced opening hours is to allow Health Services Directorate staff to process large consignments of medical stores arriving via the MV Helena. In the coming months these changes will continue for two weeks after each arrival of the MV Helena.

Please see below the timetable of opening hours for the Pharmacy commencing Wednesday, 10, August, 2022:

Monday 9am – 3.30pm (closed 1.30pm – 2pm for lunch) Tuesday 9am – 3.30pm (closed 1.30pm – 2pm for lunch) Wednesday CLOSED Thursday 9am – 12noon Friday 9am – 3.30pm (closed 1.30pm – 2pm for lunch) Saturday 9am – 11.30am Sunday CLOSED

The dispensary bus service will not be affected by these changes.

The public is also advised that due to the overwhelming demand for repeat prescriptions within the past week, it is anticipated that Pharmacy staff will not always be able to provide this service within the normal 72 hour period. Persons who order their repeat prescriptions are asked to please remain patient if there are delays as the Pharmacy staff will not tolerate abusive behaviour.

The Health Services Directorate would like to thank the public for their cooperation and understanding at this time and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

SHG, 10, August 2022